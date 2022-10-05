First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.