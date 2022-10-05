First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Trading Up 3%

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 2,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

