First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

