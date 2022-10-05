First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.86. 3,709,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 742,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

