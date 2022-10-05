FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. The firm has a market cap of $372.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.