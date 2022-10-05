FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 53 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

NYSE:NOW opened at $411.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.06 and its 200-day moving average is $469.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

