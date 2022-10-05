Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

