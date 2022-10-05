FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.90.

Shares of FLT opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

