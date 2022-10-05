Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

