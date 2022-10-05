Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

