Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

