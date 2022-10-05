Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

