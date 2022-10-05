Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,191 shares of company stock worth $799,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

