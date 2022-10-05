Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,336,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 206,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

