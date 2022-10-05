Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,129 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.29. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,893. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.81 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.88.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

