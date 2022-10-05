Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

