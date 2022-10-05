Foster Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. 36,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,891. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

