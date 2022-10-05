Founders Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

SWK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

