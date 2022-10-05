Fox Finance (FOXF) Price Down 53.5% This Week

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Fox Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. Fox Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fox Finance Coin Profile

Fox Finance’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fox Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fox Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

