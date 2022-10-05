FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 232,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 213,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.