FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Up 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 8,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.