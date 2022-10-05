FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,625,357 shares in the company, valued at $55,872,381.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 661,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.23. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

