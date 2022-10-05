Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 4,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

