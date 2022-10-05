FY2023 Earnings Estimate for United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Utilities Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Utilities Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,085.00.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

