FY2024 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $106.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

