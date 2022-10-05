GAMB Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. GAMB has a total market cap of $894,001.50 and approximately $6,285.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

