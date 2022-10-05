GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading 4% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.61. 297,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,789,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

