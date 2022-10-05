GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0023

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. GazeTV has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GazeTV

GazeTV was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

