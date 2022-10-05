GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

