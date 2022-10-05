Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
