Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

