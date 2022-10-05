Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises about 3.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDRR. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

FDRR opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

