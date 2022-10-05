Geneva Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

