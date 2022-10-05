GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 635,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,209% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

GENMAB A/S/S Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

