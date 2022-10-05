GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $328,716.00

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $421.00 million and $328,716.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GensoKishi Metaverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,709,312,901.15 in circulation. The last known price of GensoKishi Metaverse is 0.23940792 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $669,420.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genso.game/.”

