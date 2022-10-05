Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,991 shares of company stock worth $1,698,466. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

