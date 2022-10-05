Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.62, but opened at 7.05. Getty Images shares last traded at 6.77, with a volume of 3,374 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 16.42.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
