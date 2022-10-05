GFG Capital LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 360,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

