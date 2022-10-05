GFG Capital LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

MU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 736,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,711,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

