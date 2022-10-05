GFG Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

TQQQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 5,508,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,403,516. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.