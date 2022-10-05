GFG Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %
TQQQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 5,508,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,403,516. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.