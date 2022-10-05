GFG Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. 23,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

