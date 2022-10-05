GFG Capital LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

