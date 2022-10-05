GFG Capital LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5 %

NOW stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,116. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

