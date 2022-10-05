GFG Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after buying an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.97. 22,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,612. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

