Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.78. 40,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 96,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
Global X China Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Financials ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000.
Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
