Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

