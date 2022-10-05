Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,515 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 5.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.21. 42,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

