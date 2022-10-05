Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,842,679 Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,842,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. Science 37 comprises about 1.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Science 37 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $17,701,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $11,223,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Science 37 by 2,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 296,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science 37 by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 154,124 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNCE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of SNCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 3,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,623. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

