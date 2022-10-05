GOAL token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,247.00 (GOAL)

GOAL token (GOAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One GOAL token token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GOAL token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GOAL token has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $88,247.00 worth of GOAL token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

GOAL token Profile

GOAL token’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. GOAL token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. GOAL token’s official message board is goaltoken.medium.com. GOAL token’s official website is footballertoken.com. The Reddit community for GOAL token is https://reddit.com/r/footballertoken. GOAL token’s official Twitter account is @footballertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GOAL token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOAL token (GOAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GOAL token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GOAL token is 0.40269226 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $87,043.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://footballertoken.com/.”

