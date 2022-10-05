Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Shares of 3,920 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,472,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ORI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 31,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

